Chance Of Rain Returns To The Forecast

May 31, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 