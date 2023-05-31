Chance Of Rain Returns To The Forecast

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.