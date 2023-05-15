Chance Of Afternoon Pop-Up Showers And Storms Increases

May 15, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

