Century Expected To Approve Lease With New Manufacturer In Town’s Industial Park

The Century Town Council is expected to approve a lease during a special meeting next week with a new manufacturer I in a town-owned industrial park building.

In January, the 50-year old foreign company agreed to lease a building in the Century Industrial Park for their first domestic manufacturing and warehouse distribution facility serving the oil and gas industry in what is commonly known as the Helicopter Technology Building.

Officials had hoped they could begin warehouse operations by the end of February with manufacturing to follow.

According to the town and Floridawest, the company’s commitment to the lease was delayed by, among other things, their work to establish their legal entity in the U.S.

The company has agreed to pay the appraised value of the building — $7.833.33 a month, totaling $188,000 the first two years. The lease will continue for five years with a 3% annual increase beginning in the third year. The company will accept the building “as-is” and pay all utilities, maintenance, insurance and taxes. They are expected to create five jobs at startup with more to come in the first year with an average salary of $46,570 — the average wage in the Pensacola metro.

The FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance is the economic development organization for Escambia County. Most details about the new company and their plans remain confidential during discussions, as is allowed and is standard in economic development in Florida.

