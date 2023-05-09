Another Round Of Rain Possible For Tuesday

May 9, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

