Another Day Of Scattered Showers And Storms

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.