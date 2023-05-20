Afternoon Pop-Up Storms Will Be The Weekend Norm

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 86.