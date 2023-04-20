This Is Who Had The Winning Fantasy 5 Ticket Sold In Molino

April 20, 2023

We now know who had Sunday Night’s winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold at the Tom Thumb in Molino.

The Florida Lottery says the ticket worth $41,299.95 in the April 16 drawing was claimed by Johanna Horn Austin of Century. The quick pick ticket sold at the Tom Thumb at Highway 29 and Highway 97 was one of three winning tickets in the drawing. The other winning tickets were sold in Altamonte Springs and Boca Raton.

The April 16 winning numbers were 2-10-11-15-34.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 