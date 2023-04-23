These Are This Week’s Road Construction Trouble Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Sunday, April 23 through Saturday, April 29 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews perform paving operations. On Tuesday, April 25, U.S. 98 westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) will have lane closures beginning at 10 p.m. due to Bands on the Beach.

East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) Roadway Improvements from Chemstrand Road to East of Baldridge Drive – The bicycle lanes are temporarily closed to allow crews to widen the turn lanes and construct new five-foot bicycle lanes. In addition, the speed limit on this section of East Nine Mile Road has been reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph as vehicles and bicycles will share the roadway. The closure and speed limit reduction will be in place until the project is complete next summer.

· Pensacola Boulevard (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Brent Lane (State Road (S.R.) 296) to North of I-10 – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures Sunday, April 23 through Thursday, April 27 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews pave the roadway.

Lillian Highway (S.R. 298) Resurfacing from North of U.S. 98 to East of Fairfield Drive (S.R. 727) and Lillian Highway at Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) – Drivers will encounter shoulder closures and daytime lane closures on Lillian Highway, between U.S. 98 to Blue Angel Parkway, Monday, April 24 through Friday, April 28 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Crews will be performing drainage and shoulder construction.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Sunday, April 23 through Saturday, April 29 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews perform paving operations. On Tuesday, April 25, U.S. 98 westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) will have lane closures beginning at 10 p.m. due to Bands on the Beach.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.