Tate Cheerleaders ‘Egg’ Yards Across North Escambia

Kids across North Escambia found eggs hidden in their yards Easter morning with the help of the Tate High School cheerleaders.

Tate Cheer held an “Egg My Yard” fundraiser. For donations that started at $15, the cheerleaders hid pre-filled eggs Saturday night in yards north of Nine Mile Road.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.