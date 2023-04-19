Sunny Wednesday, High In The Low 80s

April 19, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

