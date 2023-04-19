Sunny Wednesday, High In The Low 80s
April 19, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 68.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 73.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
