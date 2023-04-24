Sunny Start, Rain By Midweek

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.