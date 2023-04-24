Sunny Start, Rain By Midweek

April 24, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 