Sunny And Warm; Rain Chance Returns Friday
April 20, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. North wind around 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind around 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind around 10 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
