Sunny And Warm; Rain Chance Returns Friday

April 20, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 