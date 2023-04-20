Sunny And Warm; Rain Chance Returns Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 60%.