Sunny And Warm Friday; Showers Return Saturday Afternoon

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.