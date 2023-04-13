Rain Likely For Thursday

April 13, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind around 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 49.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

