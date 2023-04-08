Rain Likely For Saturday; Cooler For Easter Sunday

April 8, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 70. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 