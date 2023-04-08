Rain Likely For Saturday; Cooler For Easter Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 70. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79.