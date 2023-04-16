Rain Ending Sunday Midday, Becoming Partly Sunny By Late Afternoon

April 16, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely Sunday morning, then a slight chance of showers midday. Becoming partly sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

