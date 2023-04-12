Rain Chances Increasing This Afternoon Into Thursday

April 12, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of afternoon showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Low around 58. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Low around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 55.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

