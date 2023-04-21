Rain Chance Builds Into Tonight

April 21, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 