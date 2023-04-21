Rain Chance Builds Into Tonight

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.