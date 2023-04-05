PSC Approves FPL Rate Decrease, But Rates Are Still Up Overall For 2023

Tuesday, the Florida Public Service Commission today approved a reduction of $494 million in 2023 fuel costs for Florida Power & Light. Of this amount, an approximate $379 million reduction will be applied from May to December 2023. The remaining $115 million will be included in FPL’s 2024 fuel cost recovery factors.

Beginning in May, FPL residential bills will reflect the reduced fuel charge. For FPL customers in Northwest Florida, the current monthly 1,000 kWh residential bill of $144.38 will change to $139.95, a decrease of $4.43, or approximately 3.1 percent.

Utilities do not earn a profit on fuel charges. The fuel and capacity cost component of customers’ bills is set for each calendar year, but mid-course corrections are used when a utility’s costs increase or decrease significantly in the interim. Under Commission rules, a utility must notify the PSC when it expects an under- or over-recovery greater than 10 percent.

Northwest Florida FPL customers are still paying about $3 a month more for 1,000 kWh than in January, and they are still paying $1.3 billion due to Hurricanes Ian and Nicole over 12 months, beginning in April.

Our customers count on us to keep bills as low as possible – that’s especially important as we all deal with inflation and rising costs for food and rent and other basics,” said Armando Pimentel, president and CEO of FPL. “As fuel prices have moderated, we are pleased to pass through the savings to customers. Importantly, we continue to encourage customers to use FPL’s free tools to save energy and make their bill even lower.”