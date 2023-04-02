Partly Sunny Sunday, Chance Of Rain Sunday Night And Monday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.