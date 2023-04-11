Partly Sunny For Tuesday; Thursday May Be A Washout

April 11, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

