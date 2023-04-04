Partly Sunny And Warm Tuesday; Next Rain Chance Arrives Thursday

April 4, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

