Navy Secretary Commits To Further NAS Pensacola Museum Access

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro committed to taking further action to allow public access to the museum on Naval Air Station Pensacola, including access to the museum without entering through the base.

His comments came in response to an inquiry from Congressman Matt Gaetz during a House Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington on the Navy’s 2024 budget request.

Del Toro told Gaetz that the Department of the Navy is focused and actively working on near-term and long-term solutions to maximize public access to the National Naval Aviation Museum.

“Congressman, I’ve been working with you, your staff, local politicians, and the leadership of that museum actually to try to get the throughput through that museum open as quickly as possible,” Del Toro said. “We’ve come up with some near term solutions, but we’re also focused on finding the long term solutions that actually bring it back to maximum throughput for that museum for all the reasons that you just stated because it is an extraordinary museum.”

“Where I at times struggle with folks is seeing the museum not just as a morale and welfare tool, but as a recruiting tool. Do you see it as a recruiting tool,” Gaetz asked.

“I absolutely see it as a recruiting tool,” Del Toro replied. “I saw it from the first day that I stepped in it. We have actually been very energized, and we’ve come up with some near-term solutions to increase the throughput that already paid off dividends, but we’re also looking at the long term solutions that are a little bit more costly to be able to provide a direct access to the outside world without having to have folks come in through the base itself.”

Gaetz responded, “Well, thank you for casting in that lens because if it’s a matter of dollars and cents, and I have to ask my colleagues to support such an endeavor in the NDAA, I’ll certainly cite your testimony that this isn’t just a museum for the sake of recreation, but it is a way to engage people in naval aviation in a place that’s the home of the Blue Angels – the cradle of naval aviation.”