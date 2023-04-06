Mostly Cloudy Today, High In The Mid 80s; Rain Chance Increases Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.