Molino Man Gets 11 Months In County Jail On Firearms Charge

A Molino man accused of firing a shotgun toward a man working on his neighbor’s home has been sentenced to 11 months in the Escambia County Jail.

Joseph Adam Greco, 50, was originally charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and discharging a firearm. He was convicted on a reduced count of improper exhibition of a firearm and found not guilty of discharging a firearm, according to court records.

In May 2022, Greco allegedly yelled obscenities at an individual working to remodel a neighboring home. The victim told deputies that he was working on the roof when he saw Greco at his front door pointing a shotgun at him. The victim said he saw a muzzle flash as Greco fired in his direction. Greco then went back inside his residence without saying anything, according to an arrest report.

The victim told deputies that a similar incident had occurred in the past, but he did not file a report.

The report states that there was an ongoing civil dispute between Greco and the victim. Deputies recovered a loaded shotgun and a spent shell casing at Greco’s home, the report continues.