Library Big Spring Book Sale Begins Today

The Friends of West Florida Public Library will hold its Big Spring Book Sale April 28-30 at the downtown library, 239 North. Spring Street.

Thousands of hardcover, paperback, and collectible books will be available for purchase, plus a variety of DVDs, CDs, puzzles, and other items. Proceeds are used to fund programs and enhancements at West Florida Public Library (WFPL) branches.

Friday, April 28 is the Friends’ Advance Sale. From 3 to 7 p.m., Friends of WFPL members get exclusive early access to the book sale. Non-members can pay $5 admission to take part. Memberships can be purchased at the door.

On Saturday, April 29, the sale will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. with free admission for all shoppers and half off the Friday prices.

Sunday, April 30 is the final day of the book sale, with free admission and the popular $7 Bag Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For just $7, you can get as much as will fit in a brown paper grocery bag. (Bags are provided.) Carts will be available to help carry the bags to your vehicle.

Credit cards, cash and check are all welcome as payment.

Book sale items include thousands of generous donations from the public and some library books retired from circulation, many of them now out-of-print. Novels and mysteries are sorted by author or into genres like science fiction and westerns. Other book categories include arts and entertainment, children’s, cookbooks, history, holidays, home and hobbies, literature, foreign language, military, modern living, nature and gardening, religion, science, sports, technical, and travel. There are also recorded books, magazines, and other media for sale.

The Collector’s Corner will feature an assortment of signed books, pre-1950s books, books by local and Florida authors, and other special books that are great for gifts. These items are priced as marked and must be checked out separately, so shoppers paying by check should bring two of them.

Friends of West Florida Public Library is a non-profit support organization of the West Florida Public Library.