Fields of Faith: Community Worship Service Wednesday Night At Northview

April 4, 2023

Northview High School’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host their Fields of Faith at Northview High School Wednesday night at 6:30 in Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium.

Admission is free; the public is encouraged to attend.

Fields of Faith is a national student-led initiative. “Students invite, pray for, share with, and challenge their peers to read the Bible and follow Jesus Christ. An athletic field provides a neutral, rally point where a community can come together,” according to national organizers.

Pictured: Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 