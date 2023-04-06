Fields Of Faith: Community Worship Service Held
April 6, 2023
Northview High School’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosted a spring Fields of Faith Wednesday night in Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium.
Fields of Faith is a national student-led initiative. “Students invite, pray for, share with, and challenge their peers to read the Bible and follow Jesus Christ. An athletic field provides a neutral, rally point where a community can come together,” according to national organizers.
