Fields Of Faith: Community Worship Service Held

Northview High School’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosted a spring Fields of Faith Wednesday night in Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium.

Fields of Faith is a national student-led initiative. “Students invite, pray for, share with, and challenge their peers to read the Bible and follow Jesus Christ. An athletic field provides a neutral, rally point where a community can come together,” according to national organizers.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.