Escambia Schools Parents Can Choose Student Access Restrictions For School Library Books

Parents of students in Escambia County Public Schools will soon be able to fill out a form specifying what type of books their student can check out of the library.

The move comes as about 190 books have been challenged and a handful have been banned from school libraries.

The library access form will be available in the school district’s Focus Parent Portal on May 1, and it will allow parents to choose their student’s level of access to library collections.

If parents decide that unlimited access is best for their child, they need not fill out the form. The default for all students is unlimited, unless a parent makes another choice.

With unlimited access, students will have “full access to check out grade and age appropriate books that are available at their grade (elementary, middle, high) school library to include same grade level inter library loan as well as classroom libraries”.

Other options are:

Limited : Students may check out books from the library media center, but there is content that a parent would like their student to not have access to in the library media center including the classroom library.

No Access: Students are not permitted to check books out of the library media center or use classroom library books.

If a parent chooses “limited” on the form, they will be able to specify which type books they do not want their child to check out.

