Escambia Man Gets Life In Prison For Sexual Abuse Of Three Children

April 22, 2023

An Escambia County man found guilty of molesting three children in his care has been sentenced to life in prison.

James Randall Moehle, 65, was convicted on six counts of sexual battery by a person in familial or custodial authority and one count of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim between 12 and 16 years old.

“During the trial, it was revealed that James Moehle had been sexually abusing three minor children over several years,” the State Attorney’s Office said.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 