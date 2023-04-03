Escambia County Considers $1 Million FEMA Drainage Project In Century Town Limits

Escambia County is set to award a contract worth nearly $1 million for a drainage project in the town of Century, and it is expected that most of the cost will be covered by FEMA. If not, the county will be on the hook for nearly three-quarters of a million dollars.

During Hurricane Sally in 2020, flooding “supercharged” the existing drainage system in Century, overtopping Front Street at flooding yards on Front Street and Jefferson Avenue, according to the county. An existing 18-inch concrete pipe cracked, and an existing six-inch cast iron pipe became plugged with debris.

The Front Street Drainage Repairs FEMA Project is designed to replace and improve a failing stormwater drainage outfall system located on private property by routing around it. Improvements consist of a new stormwater system, roadway improvements, concrete curbs, valley gutters, and ditch-bottom inlets.

The lowest and responsible bid received for the project was $993,312.98, to Chavers Construction.

FEMA obligated $242,809.60 for this project in November 2021. The current approved amount makes it a large FEMA project, which allows for the current obligated amount to be adjusted to cover all documented costs incurred (actual costs).

According to Escambia County, it is anticipated that $943,647.33 (95%) of the entire cost, will be reimbursed by FEMA and the State of Florida, and Escambia County would be responsible for the remaining 5% of the entire cost, or $49,665.65.

But if FEMA determines the additional costs to be ineligible, Escambia County would be responsible for the remaining amount of $750,503.38.

Escambia County will consider awarding the contract at a regular meeting on Thursday. If approved, construction is expected to begin in May 2023 with a completion by February 2024.

Pictured: This map, provided by Escambia County, shows a proposed FEMA drainage improvement project in Century. Image for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.