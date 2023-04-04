District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry To Host Cantonment Town Hall

Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry will host a town hall meeting on Monday, April 10 at 5 p.m.

This is an open forum event and residents of District 5 are invited and encouraged to attend. County staff will be in attendance to address any additional questions or concerns from residents.

The Langley Bell 4-H Center is located at 3730 Stefani Road in Cantonment

Pictured. Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry during a 2022 town hall meeting at the Langley Bell 4-H Center in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.