District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry To Host Cantonment Town Hall

April 4, 2023

Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry will host a town hall meeting on Monday, April 10 at 5 p.m.

This is an open forum event and residents of District 5 are invited and encouraged to attend. County staff will be in attendance to address any additional questions or concerns from residents.

The Langley Bell 4-H Center is located at 3730 Stefani Road in Cantonment

Pictured. Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry during a 2022 town hall meeting at the Langley Bell 4-H Center in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry To Host Cantonment Town Hall”

  1. Citizen on April 4th, 2023 1:32 am

    Que the Psychopaths





