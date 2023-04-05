Contractor Matt Banks Indicted On Four Felony Charges Including Racketeering

A grand jury has indicted Pensacola contractor Matthew Scott Banks has been indicted on four felonies.

“Matthew Banks, a local contractor, personally and through his business Banks Construction, engaged in a pattern of criminal activity and stole over $5 million in funds, materials and services from more than 150 victims. Yesterday, Matthew Banks was indicted by an Escambia County grand jury,” State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden announced Wednesday afternoon.

Banks, 39, was indicted for racketeering, aggravated white collar crime, organized fraud, and tampering with evidence. He surrendered at the Escambia County Jail and was released on a $150,000 bond nine minutes later.

The first three counts are first degree felonies and are each punishable by up to 30 years in prison, and the fourth count is punishable by up to five years in prison. A trial date has not yet been set.

“The defendant, in this case, has been charged and will be brought to justice for exploiting innocent victims who were trying to improve their lives for his personal gain,” said Madden. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold him accountable for taking advantage of people by stealing their money and robbing them of trust in businesses. This arrest proves he is not representative of our many reputable contractors.”

The case was investigated by the Office of State Attorney Division of Investigations, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola Police Department, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Department of Agriculture, and the Florida Department of Financial Services Division of Investigative and Forensic Services.