Cloudy And Cooler To Begin The Week; Rain By Thursday

April 10, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

