Clouds And A Little Cooler For This Easter Sunday; Sunshine Returns For Monday

Happy Easter! Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.