Chance Of Showers For Monday, High In The 80s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4pm. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.