Chance Of Showers For Monday, High In The 80s

April 3, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4pm. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 