Chance Of Rain And Showers In Today’s Forecast, Likely Rain For Thursday

April 26, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Otherwise mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 54.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

