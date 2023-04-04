Century Man Sentenced For Stealing Motorcycle From Molino Store

A Century man has been sentenced to nearly a year in jail for stealing a motorcycle from the Molino Tom Thumb.

David Allen Cormany, 56, was convicted by an Escambia County jury of grand theft of a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to 11 months and 15 days in the county jail followed by 24 months probation.

In February 2022, the victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that his 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle broke down at the Tom Thumb at Highway 29 and Highway 97 in Molino. He said he locked the forks, left it in gear and took the key.

A deputy immediately recognized Cormany on surveillance video. Cormany and an unidentified man allegedly picked up and loaded the motorcycle on a utility trailer behind Cormany’s Jeep, according to an arrest report. The deputy had seen Cormany driving a jeep of the same color pulling a utility trailer about a week before the incident.