Becoming Sunny Friday; Rain For Saturday

April 28, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 