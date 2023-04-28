Becoming Sunny Friday; Rain For Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81.