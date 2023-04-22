Becoming Sunny For Saturday, High In The Middle 70s

April 22, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Becoming sunny, with a high near 76. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 