Becoming Sunny For Saturday, High In The Middle 70s
April 22, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Becoming sunny, with a high near 76. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 10 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
