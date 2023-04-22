Becoming Sunny For Saturday, High In The Middle 70s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Becoming sunny, with a high near 76. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.