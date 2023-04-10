Alabama State Trooper Shot Sunday Night; One Suspect Dead, Two Others Injured

The Alabama state trooper shot Sunday night in Escambia County (AL) has been identified as Cpl. Jeremy Alford. One suspect is dead, and two others were injured.

“I can confirm that there was a shooting in our county that involved a trooper, and he was injured ,” Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson told NorthEscambia.com. “We are praying for him and his family.”

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said Alford attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the 101 mile marker on I-65 in Conecuh County. The driver attempted to elude, and a pursuit followed. The chase continued south on I-65 nearly 25 miles to the Brewton exit and then traveled south on Highway 41.

The suspect vehicle left the roadway where the officer-involved shooting occurred along Highway 41 near Emmons Road, about seven miles south of I-65, or about eight miles north of the Brewton city limits.

Alford was transported to an area hospital for treatment. ALEA said one suspect was killed, and two others were injured and transported to an area hospital.

“After visiting with Cpl. Alford and his family this morning, I am extremely relieved and thankful to share that he is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. “Cpl. Alford acted with true courage and heroism over the course of the incident and was able to secure the scene and ensure public safety while injured. With nearly three decades in law enforcement, Cpl. Alford is a true professional and public servant, dedicated to keeping the citizens of his local community and the State of Alabama safe. I ask that you please continue to keep Cpl. Alford and his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers as we all look forward to a speedy recovery.”

ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation special agents are investigating the officer involved shooting. ALEA said the investigation is ongoing and the results will be presented to the Escambia County (AL) District Attorney’s Office.

Further details, including the names of the suspects, have not been released.

NorthEscambia.com photo.