A Sunny Week Ahead, No Rain Until Friday (And It’s Just A Small Chance)

April 17, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 