A Sunny Week Ahead, No Rain Until Friday (And It’s Just A Small Chance)

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.