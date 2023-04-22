NAS Pensacola Open To The Public This Weekend

Naval Air Station Pensacola is open to the public again this weekend.

NAS Pensacola will open to the public Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. through the West Gate only on Blue Angel Parkway. All U.S. citizens or U.S. nationals 18 and older must have a Real ID or passport.

While on the installation, the public will be able to visit the Pensacola Lighthouse, Fort Barrancas and the National Naval Aviation Museum. Access to Barrancas National Cemetery is always available through the Visitor Control Center to individuals with family interred at the cemetery.

Foreign nationals will not be allowed access. Guests with boat trailers will not be allowed to enter. Access will be dependent on available parking at the National Naval Aviation Museum and Pensacola Lighthouse. Once parking is full, public access will be halted until more parking becomes available. Temporary traffic control points will be located on base to prevent public access to other areas of the installation.

The following restrictions will apply to visitors during public access:

No weapons (firearms/knives) allowed (to include concealed weapon permit holders)

No backpacks/coolers allowed (diaper bags or medically required bags are acceptable and subject to search)

No alcoholic beverages allowed

No drones allowed (countermeasures will be taken)

Persons with felony convictions are not authorized base access

All vehicles and personnel are subject to security searches and background checks

No visitors with boats or boat trailers.

The Department of Defense (DoD) and the Navy require any identification card used for base access to be compliant with the Real ID Act of 2005. Real ID compliant identification cards are marked by a star on the upper right of the card.

The base was last open to the public March 25-26.