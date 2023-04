Byrneville Elementary School Names Students Of The Month

Byrneville Elementary School recently named their February Students of the Month.

They are:

Kindergarten: Grace Woods and Rebecca Cooley

1st Grade: Kennedi Lett

2nd Grade: Marley Schoonover and Chaplin Grassia

3rd Grade: Myles Sellers and Adri’Yanna Elliott

4th Grade: Patton Amos and Kaisen Robbins

5th Grade: Dean Marks and Layla Schoonover

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.