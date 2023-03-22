Warming Weather For The Remainder Of The Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.