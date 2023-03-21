Warming Into The Middle 60s With A Mostly Sunny Sky Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.