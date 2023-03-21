Warming Into The Middle 60s With A Mostly Sunny Sky Today
March 21, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
