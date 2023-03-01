Warm, About 80 Today; Thunderstorms Possible By Late Thursday Night

March 1, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 47. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 47.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 