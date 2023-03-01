Warm, About 80 Today; Thunderstorms Possible By Late Thursday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 47. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 47.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.