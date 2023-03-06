Traffic Alert: Where To Expect Road Construction Delays This Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – Drivers will encounter the following alternating lane closures on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Sunday, March 5 through Saturday, March 11 between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Crews will be performing miscellaneous paving operations and work on the wrong way detection system.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing Between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Drivers on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) will encounter a lane shift and lane closures through April. The two U.S. 29 northbound travel lanes and the center turn lane will be closed between Hatties Boulevard and East Cottage Street. During the closure, one northbound and one southbound lane will remain open using the current southbound travel lanes. Signage will be in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Pace Boulevard (State Road (S.R.) 292) Resurfacing from Barrancas Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Pace Boulevard, between Barrancas Avenue and North Palafox Street, Friday, March 3 through Friday, March 10 as crews perform striping, and final work list items.

· Pensacola Boulevard (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Brent Lane (S.R. 296) to North of I-10 – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts:

Alternating lane closures Sunday, March 5 through Thursday, March 9 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews pave the roadway.



Asphalt repairs will require closure of sections of North W Street and U.S. 29 Sunday, March 5 through Thursday, March 9. The work will close W Street northbound at the U.S. 29 intersection, along with the left turn lane from U.S. 29 northbound to W Street southbound. Drivers will be detoured to Marcus Pointe Boulevard, Airport Boulevard, or Industrial Boulevard to access U.S. 29 and W Street. Detour signage will be in place to alert drivers of the closures.

Lillian Highway (S.R. 298) Resurfacing from North of U.S. 98 to East of Fairfield Drive (S.R. 727) and Lillian Highway at Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) – Drivers may encounter daytime lane and shoulder closures on Lillian Highway, between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, Friday, March 3 and Monday, March 6 through Friday, March 10 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Crews will be performing shoulder reconstruction and paving work.

Drivers may encounter nighttime lane closures, between Nine Mile Road and Klondike Road, Sunday, March 5 through Friday, March 10 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews pave the roadway. North Davis Highway (S.R. 291) Routine Underground Utility Maintenance – Motorists will encounter intermittent northbound lane closures near East Scott Street Wednesday, March 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for routine maintenance.

Santa Rosa County:

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: U.S. 98 Routine Maintenance West of S.R. 87 – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, March 6 through Thursday, March 9 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for paving operations.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.