Time Change: Spring Forward. And Don’t Forget The Smoke Alarm Batteries.

Don’t forget to “spring forward” and set your clocks ahead one hour before heading off to bed Saturday night. Daylight saving time begins Sunday, making use of longer summer days, allowing people to rise early and spend more of the day working or playing.

It’s also a good time to remember to change the batteries in your smoke alarm.

Daylight saving time ends November 5, unless that’s changed by Congress.

Florida Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio have said repeatedly the practice of “falling back” as daylight saving time an antiquated process that should come to an end. They say year-round DST would reduce car crashes, reduce crime, improve physical fitness, reduce energy use and benefit agriculture.