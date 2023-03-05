Sunny, Upper 70s For Sunday; Warm Week Ahead

March 5, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

